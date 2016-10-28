A Democrat for Bedell

October 28, 2016
I’m a proud Democrat, and an ardent supporter of Hillary Clinton for President. In my 13 years as an eligible voter, I have rarely voted for someone other than the Democratic nominee for any position up or down the ballot. On Nov. 8, though, I will be casting my vote for state representative for independent candidate Stephen Bedell.

Too often Democrats in the State House have let down pragmatic progressives such as myself. From refusing to allocate sufficient funding to the MBTA to failing to ensure that every child has equal access to a quality education, Democrats on Beacon Hill have failed to address the needs of Boston, the Commonwealth’s economic and cultural heart.

That’s why I find Stephen Bedell’s candidacy so appealing. As both an independent and a public school father, Stephen’s focus on progressive reforms and equitable solutions to the problems we face in Massachusetts is refreshing. I am not voting against incumbent Rep. Liz Malia, but for Stephen Bedell, because as a state, we need more representatives like Stephen who will fight to make sure that children in Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, Roslindale, and all of Boston have the same opportunities as those in Brookline, Weston, or Dover.

Michael Bellefeuille

Jamaica Plain resident

  • christineboston

    I read Bedell’s statement about running and this recent letter with dismay. Having worked as an advocate on social justice issues at the State House this past year, I have learned how challenging it is to be a legislator working to make change. The one state representative who does not compromise her progressive values, has the respect of the House leadership, and manages to get things done – three things that are not usually in sync – is our State Rep Liz Malia. She works tirelessly, gives back to our community with her South Street hot dog nights and clean-ups in Franklin Park, and is a dedicated voice for the most disenfranchised among us. Liz’ work to support the Shattuck Hospital, help the Child Care Center there stay open, and bring resources for opioid addiction treatment and prevention are unparalled. She is working hard with community members to figure out the best way forward on development issues in Egleston Square. Bedell is a dedicated father and naively believes he can make a difference, but only experienced legislators with much success under their belt will get things done at the State House. If you want change, vote to re-elect State Rep Liz Malia.

