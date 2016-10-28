Developer officially files massive Forest Hills development

Criterion Development Partners has filed a project notification form (PNF) with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) for a mixed-use development at the site of Laz Parking Lot called “The Residences at Forest Hills.”

The project site is across the street from Forest Hills MBTA station, and roughly bounded by the Arborway, Orchardhill Road, and Washington Street. Its current use is a parking lot, which is used by commuters for the MBTA.

Criterion proposes to redevelop the site into a mixed-use commercial and residential development, creating approximately 5,500 square feet of street front retail and restaurant space, approximately 252 housing units including 50 affordable units, and parking. The 50 affordable units are 17 more than is what is required under the City’s affordable-housing policy.

The design is composed of three main buildings: the building facing Washington Street will provide 5 stories of residential units over ground floor retail space, and the two buildings behind that will provide 6 stories of residential units with one building tapering to 5 stories where it is closest to Tower Street and Orchardhill Road.

The project will be LEED certifiable with a minimum goal of LEED Silver certification. Criterion predicts that the project will provide approximately 200 construction-related jobs, and 6 to 7 full-time jobs in on-site property management, in addition to retail jobs.

With a total of 140 parking spaces, approximately 130 parking spaces will be provided in a lower level parking garage and 10 surface parking spots will be at surface level for visitors.

The project as originally proposed in a letter of intent to the BPDA was slated to have 260 residential units, but based on input from the community, the design was modified to increase buffers between the new buildings and residential neighbors and to change the shape of the buildings. As a result, the proposed project now consists of 252 units.

Units will be a mix of studios, one- two- and three- bedroom units, three bedroom townhouses, an artist live/work housing unit, and units consisting of three bedrooms with private bathrooms and common living and dining space.

The project will need to garner many approvals at the local, state, and federal level. For more information, visit bit.ly/2dT6Zcl.