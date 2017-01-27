By Beth Treffeisen Special to the Gazette In a packed Symphony Hall, Mayor Martin J. Walsh delivered on Jan. 17 his third State of the City address, committing to...
De Beth Treffeisen Especial a Gazette El 17 de enero en Symphony Hall, el Alcalde Martin J. Walsh pronunció su tercer discurso sobre el estado de la ciudad, comprometiéndose...
The Ecumenical Social Action Committee (ESAC), a former longtime Egleston Square nonprofit founded in Jamaica Plain nearly 50 years ago, has moved its office back into JP and has...
The City’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) approved 5 McBride St. during a hearing on Jan. 24, according to the Inspection Services Department (ISD). ISD oversees the ZBA. The...
Starting with ResistARTS performances in JP businesses through the Boston Women’s March the day after the inauguration, local folks, often led by JP people and groups, turned out in...
By Franklyn P. Salimbene Salimbene, a longtime Jamaica Plain resident who is a board member of the Arborway Committee for Public transit, Inc and a senior lecturer in law...
The deadline for listings is noon, Tues., Feb. 7 for the Feb. 10 issue. Send listings to reporter@jamaicaplaingazette.com. Note: 617 should be dialed before numbers below, unless another area...
The restaurateurs responsible for Tres Gatos, Centre Street Cafe, and Casa Verde are shuffling their liquor licenses around and opening a new restaurant at 3399 Washington St. called Brass...
The Boston Planning and Development Agency board approved during its Jan. 12 meeting “The Residences at Forest Hills” project at 3694 Washington St. “The Residences at Forest Hills” was...
Mayor Martin Walsh submitted a package of legislation at the State House to address displacement of Boston residents from their homes, according to a press release. The package aims...
The deadline for listings is noon, Tues. Feb. 7 for the Feb. 10 issue. Send listings to reporter@jamaicaplaingazette.com. Note: 617 should be dialed before numbers below, unless another area...
El plazo para la sección de participación es al mediodía, martes, el 7 de febrero para la edición del 10 de febrero. Mande eventos a reporter@jamaicaplaingazette.com. Note: marca el...
By Mayor Martin Walsh When I first took office in 2014 I pledged to listen, learn, and lead. It quickly became clear that leading on gender equity was essential...
We were saddened to read of the passing of Jeanette P. Murphy. We met Jeanette when we bought our home close to 25 years ago. She was representing the...
As a lifelong resident of Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, I stand with hundreds calling for real affordable housing and racial justice. We are your history, present, and future. We...
Dear President Trump: I have some genuine advice. Human to human. If you’re an angry, miserable, obese, over-sensitive, self-loathing troll, with no real friends or interests, no joy in...
Jack Fahey, a 40-year resident of Jamaica Plain, died on Jan. 11 from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 74, in the loving company of his family...
A group of opponents to the 64 Allandale St. project is saying that they will challenge in court the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals’ (ZBA) decision to grant variances...
The Centre/South Main Streets (CSMS) board of directors has announced that Executive Director Kevin Johnson has stepped down from his position for personal reasons, leaving the organization leaderless yet...
By Beth Treffeisen Special to the Gazette The Boston City Council last month voted down an order that would place a two percent tax on certain alcoholic beverages to...
