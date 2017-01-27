Latest Story

Lingering criticism for Plan: JP/Rox planning study; Jackson hits process

January 27, 2017
Over 180 residents attended the most recent presentation of the Plan: JP/Rox plan on Jan. 18, many of whom publicly commented about where they believed there was still holes in the plan. Meanwhile, City Councilor Tito Jackson, who recently launched his mayoral campaign, said the process behind the planning study was “flawed.” The Boston...

Councilor Tito Jackson announces bid for mayor

January 27, 2017
By Seth Daniel Special to the Gazette When Councilor Tito Jackson took to the podium to announce his bid for mayor at the Haley House Cafe in Roxbury on Jan. 12, he didn’t paint himself as a candidate for one particular group of people,...

Women’s March

January 27, 2017
Mayor Walsh speaks of improving infrastructure and housing in third State of the City address

January 27, 2017
By Beth Treffeisen Special to the Gazette In a packed Symphony Hall, Mayor Martin J. Walsh delivered on Jan. 17 his third State of the City address, committing to...

Walsh se compromete a mejorar la infraestructura y la vivienda

January 27, 2017
De Beth Treffeisen Especial a Gazette El 17 de enero en Symphony Hall, el Alcalde Martin J. Walsh pronunció su tercer discurso sobre el estado de la ciudad, comprometiéndose...

ESAC is moving back to JP

January 27, 2017
The Ecumenical Social Action Committee (ESAC), a former longtime Egleston Square nonprofit founded in Jamaica Plain nearly 50 years ago, has moved its office back into JP and has...

ZBA approves James’s Gate project

January 27, 2017
The City’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) approved 5 McBride St. during a hearing on Jan. 24, according to the Inspection Services Department (ISD). ISD oversees the ZBA. The...

JP Observer: Local resistance activities are huge

January 27, 2017
Starting with ResistARTS performances in JP businesses through the Boston Women’s March the day after the inauguration, local folks, often led by JP people and groups, turned out in...

JP History: The Last Streetcar to Arborway

January 27, 2017
By Franklyn P. Salimbene Salimbene, a longtime Jamaica Plain resident who is a board member of the Arborway Committee for Public transit, Inc and a senior lecturer in law...

JP Agenda, Jan. 27, 2017

January 27, 2017
The deadline for listings is noon, Tues., Feb. 7 for the Feb. 10 issue. Send listings to reporter@jamaicaplaingazette.com. Note: 617 should be dialed before numbers below, unless another area...

Sit-down restaurant to open on Washington Street

January 27, 2017
The restaurateurs responsible for Tres Gatos, Centre Street Cafe, and Casa Verde are shuffling their liquor licenses around and opening a new restaurant at 3399 Washington St. called Brass...

BPDA board approves Forest Hills project

January 27, 2017
The Boston Planning and Development Agency board approved during its Jan. 12 meeting “The Residences at Forest Hills” project at 3694 Washington St. “The Residences at Forest Hills” was...

City announces anti-displacement legislation

January 27, 2017
Mayor Martin Walsh submitted a package of legislation at the State House to address displacement of Boston residents from their homes, according to a press release. The package aims...

Sights and Sounds, Jan. 27, 2017

January 27, 2017
The deadline for listings is noon, Tues. Feb. 7 for the Feb. 10 issue. Send listings to reporter@jamaicaplaingazette.com. Note: 617 should be dialed before numbers below, unless another area...

Invitacion, Jan. 27, 2017

January 27, 2017
El plazo para la sección de participación es al mediodía, martes, el 7 de febrero para la edición del 10 de febrero. Mande eventos a reporter@jamaicaplaingazette.com. Note: marca el...

Op-Ed: Facing Boston’s gender wage gap

January 27, 2017
By Mayor Martin Walsh When I first took office in 2014 I pledged to listen, learn, and lead. It quickly became clear that leading on gender equity was essential...

Letter: Honoring Jeanette P. Murphy

January 27, 2017
We were saddened to read of the passing of Jeanette P. Murphy.  We met Jeanette when we bought our home close to 25 years ago. She was representing the...

Letter: Plan JP/Rox needs more work

January 27, 2017
As a lifelong resident of Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, I stand with hundreds calling for real affordable housing and racial justice. We are your history, present, and future. We...

Letter: The Donald needs to go for a run

January 27, 2017
Dear President Trump: I have some genuine advice. Human to human. If you’re an angry, miserable, obese, over-sensitive, self-loathing troll, with no real friends or interests, no joy in...

Obituary: Jack Fahey, JP resident, dies

January 27, 2017
Jack Fahey, a 40-year resident of Jamaica Plain, died on Jan. 11 from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 74, in the loving company of his family...

Opponents plan to challenge 64 Allandale St. project in court

January 13, 2017
A group of opponents to the 64 Allandale St. project is saying that they will challenge in court the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals’ (ZBA) decision to grant variances...

Centre/South Main Streets down an exec director…again

January 13, 2017
The Centre/South Main Streets (CSMS) board of directors has announced that Executive Director Kevin Johnson has stepped down from his position for personal reasons, leaving the organization leaderless yet...

﻿THREE KINGS DAY

January 13, 2017
City Council votes down alcohol tax

January 13, 2017
By Beth Treffeisen Special to the Gazette The Boston City Council last month voted down an order that would place a two percent tax on certain alcoholic beverages to...

