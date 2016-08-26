Letter: Sidewalk trees are pleasant

As Jamaica Plain residents we are privileged to have some of the city’s best parks right in our neighborhood. And sidewalk trees go a long way toward making the city a more pleasant place to be. A tree that has pushed through the sidewalk has likely been there for a while, and let’s face it—this is New England, the ground freezes every year. If you feel that a certain tree is dangerous, call 311, call City Councilor Matt O’Malley, but let’s not cut off our nose to spite our face.

Katharine Shields

Jamaica Plain resident