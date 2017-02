Dawn Marie MacLeod, a Forest Hills resident, died on Jan. 24. She was 53.

Wife of Eric H. Brown; loving mother of Meghan MacLeod of Dedham and Katherine Rohlfing of Jamaica Plain; daughter of the late Malcolm C. and Marie MacLeod; sister of David M. MacLeod of North Conway, New Hampshire, the late Scott C. MacLeod, and John P. MacLeod of Jamaica Plain; and grandmother to three grandchildren.

Services were held at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home on Jan. 28.