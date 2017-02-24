Grass Fed at Forest Hills closes

February 24, 2017
Grass Fed’s second location at Forest Hills was shortly lived, and closed suddenly on Jan. 8. It had opened in 2016.

Krista Kranyak Chalfin, the owner, said she sold the Forest Hills location because it was too close to the Centre Street location. The other Grass Fed is located about a mile away, at 605 Centre St.

Kranyak says that she recently signed an offer to sell the Forest Hills location and that there are still more details to be worked out.

JP residents can expect to find the Centre Street location alive and well.

“My focus now is to get more involved with the two restaurants I have, Grass Fed Centre Street and Ten Tables,” Kranyak said. “Ten Tables celebrated its 15th year of being in business this January. Grass Fed is celebrating its 5th year of being in business this April. I’m very proud of these restaurants and the teams I work with at both places. I love being in JP.”

    Seriously…is this like free PR for her other restaurants? I live next door. Pretty sure they closed from managerial incompetence. Not sure why nobody interviewed any of the former employees!?? CRAZY turnover…a different manager every week it seemed like, and they went thru bartenders too. Most of the staff looked soo miserable to be there. It was ALWAYS EMPTY and you could hear the staff complaining and sometimes the owner would yell at people from the back!!! She wasn’t very nice. They never even had a real sign! You could see the “Tonic” neon sign through the banner at night. Not very professional. Not AT ALL surprised it closed.

